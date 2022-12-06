Lois L. Lelonek 1925 - 2022

Lois L. Lelonek, age 97, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of Deer River, MN, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The Lodge at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, MN.

Lois was born in 1925 to John and Bernadette Gotchie in Duluth, MN where she grew up and attended school. In May 1941, she was united in marriage to Eugene “Bud” Lelonek. They made their home in Duluth, MN and then in Deer River, MN. Lois worked in various retail stores in Deer River, MN and was a homemaker. In retirement, Lois and Eugene moved to Texas. For the last 9 years, Lois has lived in the Grand Rapids area. Lois and Bud loved square dancing where Bud was often a caller at dances. Lois loved sewing and quilting where many of her creations were given as gifts to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

