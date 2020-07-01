Lois L. Holmes, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Garden Court Chateau, Grand Rapids, MN.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home and lasting until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service. Burial will be at Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Floodwood, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Holmes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.