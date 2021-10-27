Lois June Anderson, age 89, passed away at The Landing of Stow, Ohio, on September 27, 2021. Lois will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 68 years, Glen “Skip” Anderson, daughter Debbe (Steve) Webster, grandson Ryan (Caitlin) Webster and 2 great-granddaughters. She is also survived by 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 4 brothers.
Per Lois’ wishes, cremation has taken place. Lois’ full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at the Cremation Society of Minnesota website.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.