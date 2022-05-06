Lois Jean (Morgan) Majewski 1923-2022

Lois J. Majewski, 98 lifelong resident of Goodland died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MN. She was born June 8, 1923 to Joe and Dora (Bracken) Morgan in Goodland, MN. Lois lived most of her life in Goodland, attending the Goodland School. She was a graduate of Nashwauk High School in Nashwauk, MN. On September 18, 1942, Lois married Fredrick Majewski, also of Goodland, and together they raised 3 children. Lois and Fred began their businesses in Goodland in 1946, operating until 1977 as Fred’s Store, Fred’s Service Station and Café’, also as Fred’s Shopping Center. After retirement, they spent many winters in Mission, TX.
Lois was a member of the Goodland American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Goodland Senior Citizens Club and the Itasca County Eldercircle. She was one of the founding members of the former Goodland Presbyterian Church, now known as the Goodland Community Church. Lois enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, and feeding and watching the birds until the very end.
She is survived by her daughter Janice Oddo, sons, Larry (Vicki) Majewski, and Lynn (Cindy)Majewski, all of Goodland, along with her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred in 2002, sister, Jeanette Becicka, and her beloved grandson, Cy Shock.
Funeral services for Lois will be 11:30am, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Goodland Community Church in Goodland. The Rev. Zach McNeil will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the 11:30 am funeral service at the church on Saturday. A private Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Goodland. There will be an option to view the funeral ceremony from the Goodland Community Center via livestream for overflow reasons. A reception will follow at the community center once the family returns from the cemetery for Lois on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.