Lois I. Merchant

Britta Arendt Jan 21, 2023 4 hrs ago

Lois I. Merchant, age 87 of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Lois Merchant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.