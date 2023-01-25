Lois I. Merchant 1936-2023

Lois I. Merchant, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN.
Lois was born January 4, 1936 to Eugene and Helen (Arola) Mattson in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in the Grand Rapids area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1953 and started working at the Grand Rapids Herald-Review while still in high school. Later, she worked at NorthPrint Company as Secretary for the Rossman Family. On September 27,
1980 she married Arthur Merchant in Grand Rapids MN. Lois started a new career as Office Manager for Judd Welliver at Lake States Tree Service and continued there with Steve Welliver until her retirement after 19 years on June 27, 1997. She was proud of her Finnish Heritage and was able to speak and write the language fluently. She was known for her
beautiful cake decorating and enjoyed the annual Gingerbread house making day at Christmastime with her grandchildren. She loved playing Scrabble, most especially with the grandchildren, or anyone who dared think that they could beat her. She loved traveling, camping, fishing and boating. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, watching Jeopardy!, avid NASCAR fan, and spending a few hours each day solving her Word Search puzzles. She also truly loved watching the sunsets on Pokegama Lake for over 34 years from her front yard.
She is survived by her three children: daughters, Kathleen (Scott Lewis) Bunes of Grand Rapids, and Gayle (Tim) Swenson of Sauk Centre; step-daughter, Marlene (Richard) Stenach of Fairbanks, Alaska; son, Curtis Johnson of Grand Rapids; step-son, David Merchant of Grand Rapids; one brother, Allen Mattson of Trout Lake Township, Bovey; 13
grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; her very special friend, Michael Cochran; 5 nieces and nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her parents; brother, Norman Mattson; step-daughter, Susan Merchant, and step-son, Robert Merchant.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 12:00 PM until the 1:00 PM Funeral Service at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN. Luncheon following the burial at Cohasset Community Center.
Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.