Lois I. Merchant 1936-2023

Lois I. Merchant, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN.

Lois was born January 4, 1936 to Eugene and Helen (Arola) Mattson in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in the Grand Rapids area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1953 and started working at the Grand Rapids Herald-Review while still in high school. Later, she worked at NorthPrint Company as Secretary for the Rossman Family. On September 27,

