Lois (Heinzer) Lane, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.

Lois was born in 1929 in Balsam Township, MN to Louis and Margaret (Rowe) Heinzer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Margaret Heinzer; husband, Robert M. Lane; brothers, Allen, and Louis Heinzer; sister, Marjie Judkins; and daughter-in-law, Deborah (Perkins) Lane.

