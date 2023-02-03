Lois (Heinzer) Lane, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Lois was born in 1929 in Balsam Township, MN to Louis and Margaret (Rowe) Heinzer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Margaret Heinzer; husband, Robert M. Lane; brothers, Allen, and Louis Heinzer; sister, Marjie Judkins; and daughter-in-law, Deborah (Perkins) Lane.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (James) Geistfeld; son, Ronald (Laurie) Lane; four grandchildren, Nathan (Holly) Lane, Marcus (Jennifer) Lane, Matthew (Julie) Geistfeld, and Erin (Jake) Schmiedchen; and eight great-grandchildren, Noah and Ciaara Lane, Nicholas and Benjamin Lane, Ava and Brooke Geistfield, and Ella and Hannah Schmiedchen.
Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, at 1 PM at the Grand Rapids Alliance Church, 600 SE 17 th Street, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the funeral service at 2 PM Rev. Randy Junker will officiate. Burial will immediately after the service at Itasca- Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. Lunch will be served at the Alliance Church following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.