Lois Francis Harrison, age 89 of Hopkins, MN, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN and Eden Prairie, MN, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at The Glenn Hopkins. Born in Denver, Colorado, she was raised in Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska, but lived most of her adult life in Minnesota.

Lois married Theron “Jack” Harrison on January 1, 1950, in Lexington. NE. They raised four children. Lois moved to The Glenn Hopkins in 2016, after the death of her husband, Jack, in 2013.

