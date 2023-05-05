Lois Francis Harrison, age 89 of Hopkins, MN, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN and Eden Prairie, MN, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at The Glenn Hopkins. Born in Denver, Colorado, she was raised in Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska, but lived most of her adult life in Minnesota.
Lois married Theron “Jack” Harrison on January 1, 1950, in Lexington. NE. They raised four children. Lois moved to The Glenn Hopkins in 2016, after the death of her husband, Jack, in 2013.
Lois loved to sing and listen to music. She enjoyed playing cards, doing jigsaw puzzles, and amateur photography. She was a talented seamstress and quilter and was accomplished at embroidery and other needlework. Lois loved being outside, walking her dogs and dogs from the local shelter. She loved wildflowers and was an avid gardener.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Andy and Lavada Harrison; a brother; and her daughter-in-law, Mona.
Lois is survived by two daughters, Jacquelyn Thomson of Minneapolis, MN, and Deborah (Gary) Hume of Columbia, MO; two sons, Theodore Harrison of Huachuca, AZ, and Duane (Julie) Harrison of Eden Prairie, MN; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Honoring Lois’ wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will be in Gem, Kansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Great Tails Animal Rescue, 201 NW 4th St., Grand Rapids, MN 55744, or donor’s choice.