Lois Elaine Meyer 1933 - 2021

Lois Elaine Meyer, age 87 passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on March 28, 2021, Palm Sunday.
Lois was born in Chicago, IL in 1933 to Alexander and Catherine Campbell. She met Marvin Meyer, her handsome sailor, in Chicago, IL and they were married on May 23, 1952. Lois was a faithful servant of God. She was a dedicated member of the Full Gospel Church and served on the board. She was a member of the Warba Mother’s Club. She was a great cook and baker and could sew just about anything. She loved making homemade gifts and over the past few years she had developed a beautiful ministry of sewing memory bears to help others through their grief. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved her family unconditionally.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband Marvin in 2014; her parents; and three siblings, Marion, Robert and Delores.
She is survived by her six children, Marvin Jr. (Janice) Meyer, Michael (Lola) Meyer, Rene’ (Roland) Mann, Ronald (Deb) Meyer, Paul (Laurie) Meyer, Ruth (Richard) Sanders; sisters, Lucille Ledger, Patricia Smith, and Phyllis Gallegos; brother, David Campbell; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by a 2:00 pm memorial service at the Full Gospel Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Ben Salmi will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine, MN. Lois will be remembered with great love and missed immensely by her family and friends.
We want to thank Hospice, her nurses (three grandchildren & Lorrie Antiel) and all her loving family who stayed by her side and cared for her as she entered her eternal glory.
For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed and can be viewed through this youtube link https://youtu.be/AeVEfpGoOhI.
