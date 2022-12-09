Lois A. Grow 1941-2022

Lois A Grow, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN died Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at Essentia Health Deer River Hospital and Clinic, with her family by her side.
Lois was born in 1941 to Harry and Marion Bohlin in Duluth, MN. She grew up in Duluth and after high school attended the Duluth School of Cosmetology where she received her cosmetology license. She resided in Duluth until she met and married Reil Grow on May 20, 1961 and they moved to Grand Rapids. As a couple, life’s journey brought them to Silver Bay, Minneapolis, Coon Rapids, and later returning to Grand Rapids when they purchased and operated Grow’s 169 Club from 1976-1978. After the sale of the business, they decided to build their permanent home on the family homestead on Pokegama Lake. All of these places provided her with special times, great stories, and fond memories with friends, neighbors. Lois was a caregiver to many, always gave her time to others, the anchor for her family, and was always strong and courageous through all life’s storms. Of all the things she ever did in her lifetime, being a devoted wife, mother, and Grandmother were her greatest accomplishments. She embraced every moment with them and that is what life’s true purpose was to her. Lois also enjoyed spending time in her many gardens, planting flowers, family time at the dinner table, shopping (especially Bahrs’ Furniture) bazaars, road trips, the lake, pontoon/boat rides, her home, and watching all the birds, squirrels, fox, bear, ducks and geese that would visit their property.
Lois was a blessing in the lives of those who knew her, loved beyond words, and will be missed beyond measure.
Lois is survived by her husband Reil Grow; son, Todd Grow; two daughters, Julie (Lance) LaBois and Wendy (John) Thran; four Grandchildren, Raessa, Hanna (Luke), Casey, and Samantha (Dan); adopted grandchildren, Donnie and Angel; three great grandchildren, Claire, Jade, and Zoey; two sisters, Ruth Burns and Karan (John) Wedlund.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy; granddaughter, Sarah; grandson, Ryan; Brothers-in-law, Marvin Karppi, and Gary Burns.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 5:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN followed by the memorial service at 6:00 PM. Rev. Jon Scally will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois 1941-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.