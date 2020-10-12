Lloyd W. Miller, 92, died October 8, 2020 at home, rural Nashwauk, Minnesota. He was born October 20, 1927 in Kalona, Iowa to John A. and Lydia (Shetler) Miller.
He was united in marriage to Arliss Trast on August 2, 1955. Lloyd worked in the timber industry, at Rantala Dairy, and as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed visiting his family, aviation, traveling, and reading.
Surviving are his daughters, Mary (Donnie) Muhlnickel, Susan (Kevin) Johnson, two sons, Gene (Lisa) Miller, and Gordon (Lynette) Miller, four grandchildren, Nate (Caroline) Miller, Emily, Ali, and Kara Miller.
Preceding Lloyd in death were his parents, wife Arliss in 2003, siblings Mary (John) Yoder, Mabel (Perry) Bontrager, Ernest (Edna) Miller, and Ora Miller, and daughter Lois in 2014.
Services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11 a.m at Peterson Funeral Chapel, Coleraine, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Jack Tillotson will officiate. Burial will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.