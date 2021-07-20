LizBeth Rose Bowstring 1957- 2021

LizBeth Rose Bowstring passed on July 17, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN surrounded by sisters and family.
Liz was the 7th child born to Willard Bowstring and Dorothy Guinn. She was a surviving twin born on December 28, 1957. Liz and her sisters were placed with Oral and Mabelle Watson in January of 1960 where they became an integral part of the Watson/Lane family throughout their lives. Liz graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1976. Liz’s talent for music was discovered early and developed as much as possible. Liz studied music performance at Union College in Lincoln, NE. Liz was a mezzo soprano and was invited to audition for the Metropolitan Opera in Lincoln, NE. Liz was a gifted pianist and could play anything that she heard with incredible ease. Liz became a pharmacy technician, passing her exam with only one missed question. Liz lived and worked in Lincoln for many years. She moved to be with older sister Lynda in Boston, MA where she remained until moving back to Minnesota in 2011.
Liz is survived by siblings, Francis Guinn, Cass Lake, MN, Leslie Bowstring-Reece (Gail Reece), Grand Rapids, MN, Willard James “Jim” Guinn & Peter Guinn, Duluth, MN, and Tracy Morrow, Jackie Morrow and Roberta Morrow; nephews, Nathan Reece, Minneapolis, MN, and Oliver Reece, Bemidji, MN; niece, Tahnee Reece, Seattle, WA. There are many unmet/unknown relatives throughout the area.
Return to Earth service will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 10:00 am at Hazelwood Cemetery, Blackberry, MN. An 11:00 memorial service will be held at Blackberry 7th Day Adventist Church, Blackberry, MN. Phillip Lane will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.