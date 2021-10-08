Lisa L. Nichols 1968 - 2021

Lisa L. Nichols, age 52, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Lisa was born in Grand Rapids, MN in 1968. She attended school in Grand Rapids, graduating from Grand Rapids High School. Lisa and Kevin Nichols were united in marriage in March 1991, combining their children into one family. Lisa had a big heart and always thought of others before herself. She loved her family and was able to stay home to take care of her daughter, Amber; nephews, and grandchildren over the last 30 years. She loved spoiling her nephews and grandkids.
Lisa is preceded in death by her daughter, Amber; uncle, Lyle; and grandparents, Albert and Fidelis Gould. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughters, Heather (Shane) Feltus, Alicia (Derek) Hawkinson; son, Braidy Nichols; parents, Maureen “Gabby” and Dennis Kluge; grandchildren, Brody, Calen, Eli, and Fara; sister, Angie (Bob) Clafton; brother, Eric (Amanda) Kluge; nephews, Cullen, Jentz, Glen; aunts and uncles, Ronny (Darla), Darrel (JoAnn), Mavis, Lynn (Darlene), Nadine, Sheila (Mick), Bruce (Zelda), Doyle (Joy), Dale; and many other loving cousins, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.