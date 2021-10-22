Linnette Davidson 1958-2021

Linnette Adams Davidson, 63, died after a long battle with cancer on October 19, 2021. She was born on January 15, 1958 to Dean and Nancy (Johnston) Adams in Santa Ana, CA. Linnette attended school in Fullerton, CA through 10th grade. In the summer of 1974, the family moved to Wirt, MN, and Linnette attended Deer River High School. In 1975, she married Mark Gunther and had two children, Sandra Linn in 1975 and James Dean in 1977. Linnette graduated from High School in Langdon, ND in 1976. The couple divorced in 1977, and Linnette moved to Hibbing, MN, where she attended community college and became a Registered Nurse. Linnette relocated to Grand Rapids where she worked as an RN in the intensive care unit at Itasca Memorial Hospital. She married Gerald “Pal” Davidson in 1987, and they lived in Wirt, MN. She and Pal had two children: Lacey Joy in 1990 and Alexander Fitzgerald in 1993 (stillborn).
During her long nursing career, Linnette worked as an RN at the Grand Rapids, Deer River, and Bigfork Hospitals. She also served as director of nursing for the Bigfork Nursing Home and as a hospice nurse for Itasca County. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, she retired from nursing. Linnette loved to travel, dine out, enjoy theater and music concerts, sing in church choirs, read, and she gave the best hugs. She was active in the Minnesota Nurses’ Association, a member of the Bigfork Hospital Board, active in political work with the Democratic Party, and a champion of women’s rights. She maintained lifelong friendships with her girlfriends in California and would travel often to see them. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and Presbeterian Church while living in Grand Rapids, and attended Dora Lake Alliance Church while living in Wirt.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Pal” Davidson; son, Alexander Fitzgerald Davidson; father, Dean “Buddy” Adams; and grandparents James and Margaret (Linn) Johnston and Dean and Geneva (DeFore) Adams. She is survived by her children Sandy (Gunther) Peace, PsyD; James Gunther, LaC; and Lacey Davidson, PhD; mother, Nancy Adams Hulbert; and sisters, April (Bill) Wendt, Janet (Rick) Deutsch, Robin (Chad) Courrier, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday October 29, 2021 at Dora Lake Alliance Church with a visitation starting at 10:00 AM. The service will be followed by a burial at the Wirt Cemetery and reception at the Wirt Town Hall. A Celebration of Life will be held that afternoon from 3:00-5:00 PM at Blueberry Bowl in Deer River.
