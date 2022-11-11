Linda M. Verrett 1950-2022

Linda M. Verrett, age 72, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, November, 9, 2022 at Americare Lodge.
Linda was born in 1950 to Richard and Priscilla (Smith) Verrett in Galveston, Texas and grew up in Texas City, Texas. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in Galveston and went on to attend Southern Methodist University as a dance major. She graduated from SMU with an Anthropology degree and enjoyed participating in archaeological digs. Linda was a skilled draftsperson and began her career drawing archeological fossils; her drawings are included in several archaeological publications. She later used her drawing skills in pipe drafting for Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant. She was a woman of many talents and interests, and once remarked that she wanted to try everything. She worked and lived in various places, from California to Hawaii to the Midwest, eventually settling in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Linda had many athletic pursuits in her younger years with dance being her primary focus. She had a life-long reading habit and was knowledgeable about the works of many different authors. Linda had a keen interest in natural healing and worked at local health food stores in Grand Rapids. She also had a passion for learning and worked at the Itasca Historical Society. Although Linda could be reserved, after getting to know people she left a lasting impression. She will be sorely missed by her family and by her numerous friends and acquaintances. Special thanks go to Laura LaFrance and Ray Evans for taking good care of Linda when she needed help and her family was far away. Thanks also to the St. Croix Hospice team, especially her primary nurse, Natalie, and social worker, Susan, and the staff at Americare Lodges.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her long-time companion, John Huerter. Linda is survived by her siblings, Shirley Verrett, David Verrett, and Carol Verrett (Darby Cooper), along with nieces Carly Chrisco (Collin McLaughin) and Lacey Chrisco.
