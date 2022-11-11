Linda M. Verrett 1950-2022

Linda M. Verrett, age 72, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, November, 9, 2022 at Americare Lodge.

Linda was born in 1950 to Richard and Priscilla (Smith) Verrett in Galveston, Texas and grew up in Texas City, Texas.  She graduated from Ursuline Academy in Galveston and went on to attend Southern Methodist University as a dance major.  She graduated from SMU with an Anthropology degree and enjoyed participating in archaeological digs.  Linda was a skilled draftsperson and began her career drawing archeological fossils; her drawings are included in several archaeological publications.  She later used her drawing skills in pipe drafting for Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant.  She was a woman of many talents and interests, and once remarked that she wanted to try everything. She worked and lived in various places, from California to Hawaii to the Midwest, eventually settling in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

