Linda M. Squires 1950-2021

Linda M. Squires passed away due to COVID-19 on November 19, 2021 in Bigfork, MN. Linda was born February 25, 1950 in Albert Lea to Leonard and Mable Nelson.
Services were held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Old Scenic Community church, Bigfork Minnesota.
Her remains were interred at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples, Minnesota. Her soul is with her Lord in Heaven where she is leading the soprano section and making everyone rejoice.
She was married to Loren Squires in 1985 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She received her Bachelors and Masters Degree from the University of Minnesota where she studied vocal music education. Linda taught music in elementary schools in Shakopee for 35 years. She retired in 2011 when Linda and Loren moved to the north country, [Bigfork Minnesota). where they continued their music career, Linda playing leads and Loren directing the music. Linda also played the keyboard for the worship service at Effie Lutheran church.
While singing in the South Metro Choral Linda performed at many of the major venues in Europe. She competed in the International Eisteddfodd in Llangallen, Wales where she took 3rd place among all the adults in the soprano competition. She also was the guest soloist in Denmark’s 4th of July festival. She sang 3 American art songs, one of which she forgot some of the words but not a problem for our Linda, she just made up her own. In the audience was the American Attorney General and the Princess of Denmark, Fortunately Aaron Copland was not. She played the lead in Burnsville Civic Theatre’s “Guys And Dolls” when she was very sick in bed during the day and on stage for 9 evening performances.
Linda started a garden this past summer which she enjoyed tending in her nightgown.
To this day I am amazed that God gave me the opportunity to share 36 years of my life with Linda.