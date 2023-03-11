Linda Kay Johnson 1948-2023

Linda Kay Johnson, age 75, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Born on February 11, 1948, Linda was the daughter of Walter and Johanna (Berends) Benson. She grew up in Clara City, Minnesota and graduated from Clara City High School in 1966. Linda was united in marriage to Kermit (George) Johnson and together raised their family of three children.
Linda worked for Target in Grand Rapids as a team lead until her retirement in 2010. Linda enjoyed her retirement wintering in Mission, Texas and summers at Breezy Point, MN. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, watching game shows and time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kermit (George), her sister Carol and son, Judd. Linda is survived by her children, Ryan (Brandy) Johnson and Christa (Duane) Rossell; six grandchildren, Ariana (David) Johnson, Samantha (Ben) Damhof, Miranda (Anthony) Cluka, Emily (Donavan) Rock, Kiera (Albert) Rabbitt, and James Rossell; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Grand Rapids Alliance Church, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Interment will be held in Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, Minnesota.
