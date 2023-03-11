Linda Kay Johnson 1948-2023

Linda Kay Johnson, age 75, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Born on February 11, 1948, Linda was the daughter of Walter and Johanna (Berends) Benson. She grew up in Clara City, Minnesota and graduated from Clara City High School in 1966. Linda was united in marriage to Kermit (George) Johnson and together raised their family of three children.

Linda worked for Target in Grand Rapids as a team lead until her retirement in 2010. Linda enjoyed her retirement wintering in Mission, Texas and summers at Breezy Point, MN. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, watching game shows and time with family.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda 1948-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you