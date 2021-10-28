Linda Heinle passed away on October 10, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and went into the arms of her savior.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 4:00-07:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids with a memorial service at 6:30 PM. Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
