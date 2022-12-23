Linda Gail Helland, loving mother of three and adoring wife to husband, Tony Helland, passed in the early hours of December 19th, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MN. She was active in the marching band and spent her summers amongst her friends at Blandin Beach. Linda met and married her high school sweetheart, Tony, when they were just 19. They settled in Cohasset, where they raised a family. Linda was an amazing artist. Specializing in acrylic painting, she enjoyed painting songbirds and other wildlife in nature settings. She was also an avid gardener and spent her summers tending the many flower gardens that bloomed throughout her yard. Her fairy garden was her botanical pride and joy. Linda was an active and caring woman who spent most of her life thinking of others. She always surrounded herself with friends and family, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved.
Linda is proceeded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen Mjolsness; sister, Deanna Gorden; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Linda is survived by husband, Tony; son, Michael (Stephane) Helland; daughters, Tina (Lee) Longoria, Cari (Jon) Jaeger; sisters, Janet (Larry) Hauser, Nancy (Jerry) Swalboski; brother, Greg (Julie) Mjolsness; brother in-law, Jim Gorden; grandchildren, Haleigh, Madeline, Joey, Nathan, Jordyn, Sam; and great grandchild, Harlee.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A remembrance and meal will follow at the Eagles Club, Grand Rapids, MN.
