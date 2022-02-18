Lina Jeannie Stevens 1934-2022

Jeannie Stevens, 87, passed away at the Bigfork Valley Long Term Care Facility on February 17, 2022. She was a resident at Bigfork Valley Villa for the past 14 years. Lina Jean was born to Glen and Lina Dauenbaugh on October 21, 1934 in Rockford, IL. She was named Lina after her mother but was known to everyone as Jeannie.
Her family homesteaded to the Effie, MN area when she was a young girl. She attended schools in Effie and Bigfork, graduating from Bigfork High School. On January 12, 1951, she married Eugene Root and together they raised their children, David, Rebecca and Mary in the Effie and Bigfork, MN areas. She earned her CNA certificate from Itasca Community College and worked at the Bigfork Nursing Home for a short time.
She worked at different jobs occasionally planting trees and making wreaths. Her main calling in life was being a wife and loving mother. She’ll be remembered for the delicious pies and rolls she loved to bake, her beautiful flowers, and her natural musical talents. She was extremely gifted at playing the piano and accordion, having taught herself to play by ear.
On December 18, 1985 she married Donald Stevens in Grand Rapids, MN. They made their home on the Scenic Highway in Bigfork, MN. Together they enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and attending Marcell Community Church. She found peace at her Scenic home, surrounded by the majestic pines and all of nature’s beauty and wildlife.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stevens and former husband, Eugene Root, parents: brothers: Bryce, Del, Lee, Pete, Paul and Tom, sisters: Avonne and Maxine, an infant grandson and her beloved dog, Taffy.
She is survived by her son, David (Vicki) Root, Grand Rapids, MN, daughters, Rebecca Horsman, Leavenworth, WA and Mary (Randy) Campbell, Charlo, MT, sister, Rose (Lowell) Daniels, Rockford, IL, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Carroll Funeral Home, Bigfork, MN on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from noon until the 1:00 pm service. Burial to follow at the Bigfork Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Carroll Funeral Home, Bigfork, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences, please visit www.carrollfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lina 1934-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.