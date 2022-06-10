Lillian H. Lutterman 1926-2022

Lillian H. Lutterman, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Sugar Brook Villa, Cohasset, MN surrounded by her six children.
Lillian was born in 1926 to Henry and Alma (Petersen) Rasmussen in Grand Rapids, MN where she grew up and attended school. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1945 and worked as a sales clerk at the Coast to Coast store.
She married Charles W. Lutterman in January 1948 and together they raised their six children in the Grand Rapids area. She lived in her home at Gunn Junction for 66 years. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Lillian also was employed at the Loyal Order of Moose and was a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose.
Lillian gave of herself with both her mind and her hands. She was sharp as a tack, in remembering important dates and details, and always giving motherly advice, even as her children became adults. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, gardening, canning, cooking, baking, and she was always ready and insistent to play someone in a game of cards. Even in her 90s, Lillian could be found mowing her lawn on her riding lawn mower and going to the Itasca County fair to watch her grandchildren show cattle, enjoying fair food especially dough doggies, and “people watching” throughout the day.
She will be remembered for her love of baseball, especially the Minnesota Twins, of which she kept all the players’ stats. She also loved following her children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities.
Lillian is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sister, Eileen Danson; brother, Harvey Rasmussen; son-in-law, Lee Alto; great-grandson, Trevor Ingvaldson; step great-grandson, Ethan Burrow; and numerous in-laws.
She is survived by her six children, who all live in the Grand Rapids area; Marvin (Karen) Lutterman, Barb Lutterman, Carol (Tony) Burke, Donna (Rich) Derby, Sherri Alto, and Sandy (Duane) Crowe; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 7 great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, and a sister-in-law.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Funeral Service will be Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 AM at the church, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery. Rev. Ben Buchanan officiating.
A special thank you to the Sugar Brook Villa staff and to Lillian’s special nurse with Moments Hospice.
Memorials preferred to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com