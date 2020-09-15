Lillian Anna Pinette, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away March 12, 2020. A private family service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bigfork Presbyterian Church. A private family visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. A public burial and luncheon will be directly after the service at the Bigfork Cemetery. Everyone is welcome.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River and Bigfork, Minnesota.
