Lillian A. “Honey” Mjolsness 1939 - 2021

Lillian A. “Honey” Mjolsness, 81 of Grand Rapids, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the Majestic Pines.
Born on September 26, 1939 she was the daughter of Edward and Mary (Sirotiak) Johnson. She married David Mjolsness on September 7, 1957 in the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Bovey. She was a longtime ISD 316 employee where she drove bus and cooked. She was a member of the Calumet Presbyterian Church, was an active member of the AFSCME union 456, the Coleraine Fireman’s wives club and a Cub Scout Leader. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, camping, reading, raising her kids and spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a great friend to many, including her kids to whom she was the Matriarch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings; Edward Johnson Jr., and Wes Davis, sisters-in-law; Germaine Johnson and Pat Johnson, and a niece Star Bishop.
Survivors include her husband David of Grand Rapids, her children; Ronald (Cindy) Mjolsness and Dannie (Terri) Mjolsness both of Taconite, Lynn (Pete) Jobe of Grand Rapids and Lonnie (Steph) Mjolsness of Blackberry. 14 Grandchildren; Josi (Mike) Rahne, Jess (Rachel) Mjolsness, JayLee (Trevor) Guyer, Anna (Jason) Pedley, Jamie (Bud) Mjolsness-Gibeau, Arlan Jobe, Bryton Jobe, Crystal (Myles) Olson, Amy (Daxon) Kirschemann, Cody Mjolsness, Katie (Aaron) Young, Chance Mjolsness, Delaney Mjolsness and Avery Mjolsness. 12 Great-grandchildren and one on the way. Siblings; Les Davis of St. Louis Park, Katherine Johnson of Bloomington and Donnie Johnson of Bovey. A special friend; Joyce Trobec of Coleraine and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the Bethel Trinity Lutheran Church in Bovey. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.