Lillian A. Erickson Apr 26, 2022

Lillian A. Erickson, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home at River Grand Senior Living, Grand Rapids, MN.Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.