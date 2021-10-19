Lilas Louella Marrier 1936 - 2021

Lilas Louella Marrier, age 85, of Warba, MN passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 11, 2021.
Lilas was born in 1936 to Arthur and Cora Wentworth in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from North Branch High School in 1954 and attended Itasca Community College later in life. In 1971 Lilas moved to Warba and worked a variety of jobs in the Grand Rapids area.
Lilas enjoyed gardening, oil painting, knitting, and crocheting, as well as spending time with her grandchildren and talking with friends online.
Lilas is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Leppanen, Luana (Bill) Holecek; son, Dana (Amy) Marrier; sisters, Mary Louise Yocom, Karen Arive, Lennarta (William) Hultstrom; and grandchildren, Chad Leppanen, Cory James (Mandy) Leppanen, Cody Miller, Addison Marrier, and Isabelle Marrier.
There was a private family graveside service held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN. A public celebration of life will be held at the Warba Community Center on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.