Lieutenant Commander, Lloyd M. Ash 1923 - 2021

Lieutenant Commander, Lloyd M. Ash, 98, of Calumet died Sunday, November 28, 2021, in his home.
Born February 12, 1923, in Floyd, IA, he was the son of Howard M. and Elsie (Kraft) Ash. Lloyd grew up in the Grand Rapids area, went to the old Forest Lake Elementary School and the Old Central High School. He delivered papers around town and enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River, liked to read, and play cards. He joined the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor and was assigned to commission the U.S.S. Wedderburn DD684 into service as a medical corpsman. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander after 25 years of service. Following retirement, he became the operator of a medical equipment repair service. He became involved in the Boy Scouts of America and eventually became a scout master. He enjoyed teaching and helping people. He said “I feel that if I can help people, in the long run it will pay me dividends.” Lloyd met Muriel when he was home visiting his mother and they enjoyed 22 years together.
His parents, his first wife, France, his second wife, Muriel (Estabrooks) Foster Ash; children, Linda Kosola and Gary Foster; grandson, David Foster; siblings, Howard Ash, Jr., Mildred “Millie” Wirta – Piri, Alice Ann Kosola, and Elaine Michaelson Yaw; and son-in-law, Clayton Evans preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Lloyd (Sara) Ash, Jr., Howard M. (Gail) Ash, II, and Nina Evans, all of South Carolina, Retta Zufall and Chester W. “Bub” Foster, both of Calumet, Bill Foster of Hibbing, Carol (Steve) McNamara of Bovey, Don (RaChelle) Foster and Terri (Shawn) Salminen, both of Hibbing; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.