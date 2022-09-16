Lewis C. Randall Sep 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A service of interment for Lewis C. Randall will take place Saturday, September 24th at 1:00 PM at Trout Lake Lakeside Cemetery. Friends of Lew are welcome. To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Randall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lewis C. Randall Lew Trout Lake Lakeside Cemetery Hydrography Friend Interment Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.