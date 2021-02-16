Lester V. Klev 1928 - 2021

Lester V. Klev, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Garden Court Chateau surrounded by his family.
Lester was born February 23, 1928 in Onstad Township, MN to Knut and Christine Klev. He was the last surviving child of their nine kids. Lester served his country during World War II, in the United States Army. Then Lester met the love of his life Betty Lou Ford, and they were happily married for 70 years.
Lester will always be remembered for his love of coffee, to his love of fishing with his boys. He was a man of few words, but had a good sense of humor. Lester was very frugal, but extremely hard working and a good mechanic.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; and grandson, Cass Mohler.
Lester is survived by his sons, Garfield (Sandy), Kent (Shirley), Karston (Karla) Klev; and grandchildren, Erick, Chad, Kristopher Klev, Cody and Brett Mohler, Kimberly Storlie, and Jennifer Klev.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed the 2:00 P.M. memorial service. Rev. Keith Puglisi will officiate. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN at a later date.
A video tribute will be posted to the Rowe website following the service.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.