Lester James Hogan 1940-2020

On September 13, Lester James “Butch” Hogan, loving husband, dad and papa passed away unexpectedly at the age of 80.
Born April 30, 1940 in Aitkin, MN Les graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1958. He spent two years at Itasca Community College and then transferred to the University of Minnesota where he received his Pharmacy Degree in 1964.
Les got his first job as a pharmacist at Alcott Drug in Hopkins, MN and then worked at Snyder Drug until he retired in 2006. He loved his regular customers and always had a story to share.
Les married his love from Norway, Randi Bakken, on December 1, 1967 and together they raised one daughter, Britt.
Les was a talented artist who always had a sketchpad nearby. He enjoyed painting, jewelry making, and bronze sculpting. He loved music, golf and laughter with his friends. He often would laugh before getting to the punchline of a joke, and that was often just as funny as the joke itself. While he loved many things in life, nothing compared to the love he had for his two grandsons, Ben and Andrew. He loved to watching them play basketball and baseball and was always interested to know what they were learning in school. He simply lit up whenever he was around them.
Les is proceeded in death by his mother, Ethel Point, and stepfather, Uno Point. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Randi, his daughter Britt Weber, son-in-law Steve Weber, grandsons Ben and Andrew, brothers Tom Hogan and Tim Point and sister Tina Hietala.
Due to the pandemic, a formal service will not be held. If you would like to remember Les by giving to charity, one that was important to him is Feeding America. Donations can be made at feedingamerica.org.