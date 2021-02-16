LeRoy Floyd Mickle, Sr. 1938 - 2021

LeRoy Floyd Mickle, Sr. age 82, of Poplar, WI died Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home after battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born Dec. 30, 1938 in Grand Rapids, MN the son of Floyd Mickle and Helen (Kiger) LeSarge. LeRoy married Mary Lou Burdick on July 7, 1962. He then married Anna M. (Christophersen) Elkins on Apr. 11, 2002.
LeRoy’s greatest asset was that he always put his family and others first. He was an extremely hard-working and dedicated man whether it be logging, mine worker, farmer, mechanic, or as a truck driver. He loved having been able to see the US through his trucking career and occasionally being able to take family with.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Mary Lou; son, LeRoy Jr.; sister, Shirley “Babe” Mickle; brother, Clifford “Peanut” LeSarge, Jr.; sister-in-law, Priscilla (Michael) Mickle; and stepbrother, Ron Rebro.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Merilee Mickle of Ishpeming, MI, Angela (John) Robinson of Champion, MI, Anthony (Candy) Mickle of Cloquet, MN, and Alissa Mickle of Poplar, WI; stepchildren, Christopher J. “Jim” Elkins of Cable, WI and David Elkins of Drummond, WI; siblings, Calvin (Linda) Mickle of Deer River, MN, Dwayne (Marianna) Mickle of Cleeberg, Germany, Michael “Mick” Mickle of Soudan, MN, Darwin “Peanut” (Julie) Mickle of Tower, MN, Larry (Lynn) LeSarge of Newburg, OR; stepsisters, Cheryle “Gidget” (Edd) Brooks of Fridley, MN, Marlene Stewart of Grafton, WI, and Barbara (Steve) Rose of Hales Corners, WI; 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
LeRoy has donated his body to the Mayo Clinic and his ashes will be returned to his wife later. Per LeRoy’s request there will be no formal funeral service. Instead, we will have small gatherings to celebrate LeRoy’s life with family and friends in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Lakes Food Bank, 4503 Airpark Boulevard, Duluth, MN 55811.
