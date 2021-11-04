LeRoy A. Tranby 1950 - 2021

LeRoy A. Tranby, age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN, surrounded by family.
LeRoy was born in 1950 in Fargo, ND to Arthur and Angeline (Gauthier) Tranby. His family moved to Grand Rapids in 1952 and he graduated high school from Grand Rapids High School in 1969. He served in the United States National Guard after high school. On April 14, 1984, LeRoy began a new journey when he married Marilyn Olson.
LeRoy worked various jobs, including owning Rapids Quick Change. He made several attempts to retire but failed every time. LeRoy is a Past Governor of the Loyal Order of Moose, Past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Past President of the West Range Racing Association.
LeRoy was a down-to-earth person who enjoyed the simpler things in life. Enduro racing, camping, fishing, and riding ATVs to name a few. He was an eclectic collector who had a plan for everything and always tinkering to try to make it happen. Good conversation and showing newest “find” was always at the top of the list.
Preceding him in death are his parents and grandparents. LeRoy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marilyn; son, Kade (Jessi Stumo) Tranby; sisters, Diane (Allan) Carlson, Nancy Childers; brother, Kevin (Becky) Tranby; and four grandchildren, Ava, Jayleigh, Jaxx, and Willow.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2023, Grand Rapids, MN beginning at 2:00 PM and lasting until 4:00 PM. Military Honors will be held at 3:30 PM. Please join us where memories and laughter can be shared.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.