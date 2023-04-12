LeRoy A. “Hep” Hepola 1949-2023

LeRoy A. “Hep” Hepola, 73, longtime resident of Marble, MN died Friday, April 7, 2023 at Grand Village & Lodge Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, MN. He was born June 11, 1949 to Arne A. and Alice M. (Anderson) Hepola in Grand Rapids. After graduating from high school, LeRoy completed a two-year program at Dunwoody Institute. He was employed as a Millwright with local Unions in the area. He worked for many places throughout his career. LeRoy was a member of the Deer River Legion Riders, he was part of their Flag Line. He was also a member of the American Legion of Deer River. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley, putting on countless miles on his bikes’. LeRoy also enjoyed hunting and fishing as other outdoor hobbies.
He is survived by his sister, Joanne Gilmer, Cambridge, MN, niece Ronda (Rodney) Kisner, Coon Rapids, MN, nephew, Mark (Jessica) Gilmer, Liberty Lake, WA, his great niece, Kaylie Gilmer, Mora, MN, and his great-great-niece, Luci Waters, also of Mora, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arne and Alice (Anderson) Hepola.
A graveside service for LeRoy will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine.