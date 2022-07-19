Leonard A. Bouchie 1950-2022

Leonard A. Bouchie, 71, Trout Lake Township, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, in his home.
Born July 27, 1950, in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Richard and Vivian (Baldwin) Bouchie. Leonard was a 1968 graduate of Greenway High School, a U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the McVeigh - Dunn American Legion Post 60 of Grand Rapids, a member of the N.R.A., and had worked at Hibbing Taconite. Leonard and Kathryn Henke were married on July 31, 2021, at their home.
His parents, Richard and Vivian Bouchie; his wife, Nancy; a daughter, Jennifer Bouchie; and siblings, Dick, Loren, Gary, and Steve preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn; children, Todd (Jenny) Bouchie, Trisha (Matt) Bush, and Scott Bouchie; step-children, Debbie (Shaw) Rothstein, Greg (Cammy) Shaw, BJ (Becky) Harrison, Twyla (Chad) Niemi, Kari (Phil) Hendrickson, Tiffany (Kyle Bonham) Marsh, Kayleen (Kory) Monacelli, and Riley Henke; grandchildren, Kyle, Alex, Mathias, Ethan, Preston, Tony, Bri, Alex, Nick, Kiela, Corbin, Adriana, Rhiana, Hunter, Jaycie, Conner, Nadia, Ayda, Kayden, Lydia, Abigail, Brylee, John, Kayela, Livie, and Miller; great grandchildren, Taylor, Drew, and Blakelyn; and siblings, Ron (Linda) Bouchie, Judy (Dana) Reddish, and Gwendy (Durwin) Burtz.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the 12:00 Noon funeral service on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.