Leonard A. Bouchie 1950-2022

Leonard A. Bouchie, 71, Trout Lake Township, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, in his home.

Born July 27, 1950, in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Richard and Vivian (Baldwin) Bouchie.  Leonard was a 1968 graduate of Greenway High School, a U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the McVeigh - Dunn American Legion Post 60 of Grand Rapids, a member of the N.R.A., and had worked at Hibbing Taconite.  Leonard and Kathryn Henke were married on July 31, 2021, at their home.

