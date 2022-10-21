Leona LaDoux 1940-2022

Leona LaDoux age 82 of Pengilly passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at The Pillars of Grand Rapids.

She was born September 15, 1940, to Donald and Lillian (Otton) Shofner of Pengilly. Leona was joined in marriage to Benjamin LaDoux March 16, 1963, she was a member of the Vintage Car Club in Grand Rapids, MN. For 20 years she was an aid for early childhood development at the Nashwauk Keewatin Schools. Leona enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and working in her sizable yard in Pengilly.

