Leona LaDoux 1940-2022

Leona LaDoux age 82 of Pengilly passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at The Pillars of Grand Rapids.
She was born September 15, 1940, to Donald and Lillian (Otton) Shofner of Pengilly. Leona was joined in marriage to Benjamin LaDoux March 16, 1963, she was a member of the Vintage Car Club in Grand Rapids, MN. For 20 years she was an aid for early childhood development at the Nashwauk Keewatin Schools. Leona enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and working in her sizable yard in Pengilly.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Shelley) LaDoux, Pengilly, MN, Lonnie (Kathy) LaDoux, Grand Rapids, MN, Tracey (John) Mavetz, Hugo, MN, Roxann (Glenn) Toewe, Eden Prairie, MN, siblings, Charlotte Polzin, Shirley Noland, Henry (Amy) Shofner, grandchildren, Mika LaDoux, Ben LaDoux, Anthony Mavetz, Joe LaDoux, Mike LaDoux, Sam LaDoux, Alex LaDoux and Malyssa Mavetz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lillian, husband, Benjamin, siblings, Thomas Shofner, Robert Shofner, Shelva Jean Miller and mother-in-law, Elfrieda LaDoux.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 3:00-6:00 pm Monday, October 24th, 2022, at Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine. A short prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm at the funeral home.
Leona’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Essentia Hospice and The Pillars of Grand Rapids. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Nashwauk Alliance Church, Essentia Hospice or www.curemeso.org/donate