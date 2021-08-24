LeeAnn Marie (Gordon) Inglebret 2046 - 2021

LeeAnn Marie ( Gordon) Inglebret, age 75 died peacefully in her sleep on August 20, 2021 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimers.
LeeAnn was born August 1st, 1946 in Benson, AZ the youngest daughter of Raymond and Viola (Thenemann) Gordon. The family moved to northern Minnesota in May of 1960.
LeeAnn was a 1965 graduate of Greenway High School. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jerry P. Inglebret on August 14th, 1965. LeeAnn and Jerry enjoyed camping in their school bus campers & playing cards with friends who were truly their extended family. The Pauls, The Stoekes, The Johnsons, and The Isches. Oh the adventures they had...snowmobiling, tubing down the Apple River, and goose hunting in South Dakota. If there was a dance floor in the vicinity LeeAnn and Jerry were on it. They danced at the Eagles, street dances, and weddings. They enjoyed vacationing in Mexico and Jamaica “Ya, Mon!”.
LeeAnn worked for two years before starting a family. She held various jobs including a car hop, census taker, and clerk for Central Photo, but LeeAnn’s pride and joy was owning and operating Precious Memories Studio (PMS) for 23 years. LeeAnn used to say she “shot” people for a living.
LeeAnn is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry. P. Inglebret, her brother, Kim, parents, in-laws, various brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, niece, nephews and cousins.
LeeAnn is survived by her son, Bradley (Jennifer) Inglebret, daughter, Brenda (Trevis) Stamper. Honorary son, Thorson Kuckels. Grandchildren Ashley, Dalton, Tyler, Gage, Trevis Jr ( Sheridan), Meredith, Nathaniel, Jillian. Brother Grey (Sheila) Gordon, and sisters Kaye Meyer, and Joy Martin. Sister-in-laws Thora Monson and Sonja Torkala. Many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trout Lake Community Center on Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 from 11:30-2:30. A light lunch will be served.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
