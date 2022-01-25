Lee “Woody” Jackson 1945-2022

Lee “Woody” Jackson, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away January 20, 2022, at Chris - Jensen Health Center in Duluth.
Lee was born in 1945, the son of Lloyd and Ella (Liila) Jackson. He was born and raised in Grand Rapids, and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He was the proud owner and operator of Jackson’s Septic Tank Service. Lee had a unique sense of humor - always telling stories that would draw you in and then, delivering the punch line that made everyone laugh! He was all about having fun and was in his element when he could be telling jokes and stories.
His sense of humor didn’t stop with telling jokes -- he was also known for his “Flowering Toilets Garden” in his front yard that made him smile! At one time, Lee had nearly forty toilets adorning colorful flowers. His garden made the national news when he was mandated by local authorities to remove them from his yard.
Lee will be deeply missed by his brother, Patrick Jackson; sister, Emmaline (Carl) Ollila; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Wallace “Bobe” and Leonard as a child; sister, Judith Ehrhorn; nephew, Bing Ehrhorn; and niece, Janella (Jackson) Krumrei.
A celebration of Lee’s life is being planned for a later date in 2022 at the Moose Lodge in Grand Rapids. Inurnment will take place in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lee 1945-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.