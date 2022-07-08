Lee Mattfield, age 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at River Grand Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN after a courageous, yearlong battle with an incurable, cancerous brain tumor. Lee graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN in 1971. He attended Itasca Community College until he enlisted in the United States Army. After enlistment he married his wife, Nikki, and then was stationed in Germany for approximately 2 years. Upon returning home, he worked for the Sheriff’s Department until landing a job at Blandin Paper Co. He worked as a Millwright for Blandin for many years, in many different capacities, until he retired at age 55.
Throughout his life, Lee pursued his love of racing snowmobiles, dirt bikes, and playing music. He owned MN North Snocross and enjoyed every moment of this. After retirement, he played in numerous bands, and he was extremely passionate about helping other musicians grow. Therefore, he was dedicated to multiple open mic nights around the area. Lee also felt called to share his faith and was involved in several praise teams. He enjoyed playing guitar, drums, and singing. Lee spent the last year of his life sharing his testimony with anyone and everyone. There was no doubt in his mind that soon he would be home with his Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Lee is preceded in death by his father, Leslie Mattfield and mother, Karen Mattfield. He was survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Nikki Mattfield; three children, Heather (Mike) Fleischer, Leah (Tom) McDonald, Nikolaus Mattfield; stepmother, Judy Mattfield; siblings, Leslie (Jon) Venditto, Steve (Sue) Mattfield, Chris Mattfield, Kyle (Amy) Mattfield; seven grandchildren, Morgan-lee (Andrew) Lowden, Tanner McDonald, Jamin Fleischer, Tate McDonald, Kyla Fleischer, Tyson McDonald, Laney McDonald; two great-grandchildren, Lila Lowden, Aiden Lowden; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Grand Rapids Alliance Church with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Rev. Todd Block will be officiating. Burial and military honors will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine at 2:00 PM.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com
