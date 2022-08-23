Layne and Marilyn Norling 1930-2022

Our beloved parents, Layne and Marilyn Norling passed away after 69 years of marriage in Grand Rapids Minnesota. Layne, 91, passed away on Thursday August 18, 2022, and Marilyn, 91, followed him in death one day later on August 19, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 3-5 PM on Sunday August 28, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM at the Grand Rapids Assembly of God on Monday, August 29, 2022, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM until the service begins. Graveside services will be held at the Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, with lunch to follow back at the church.
Layne was born on 11/2/1930 in Braham, Minnesota to Raymond and Frances Norling. Marilyn was born on 11/20/1930 in Clear Lake, Wisconsin to Lester and Delia Frank.
They are survived by their children, Kathleen (Ed) Lach, Laurie (Kurt) Schultz, Frank (Jocelyn) Norling, William (Jodie) Norling, Tamara Berg; son-in-law, James Rinke; 21 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren;1 great-great grandchild; Layne’s brother, Kenny (Kathleen) Norling and sister, Bonita Hanson; Marilyn’s brother, Allen (Jean) Frank and brother-in-law, Dean Soderberg. Preceded in death by their parents; daughter Shelley Rinke; Layne’s brother-in-law, Harold Hanson; Marilyn’s siblings, Lester Frank, Rosie Soderberg, and Carol Peche.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn 1930-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.