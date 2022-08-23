Layne and Marilyn Norling 1930-2022

Our beloved parents, Layne and Marilyn Norling passed away after 69 years of marriage in Grand Rapids Minnesota. Layne, 91, passed away on Thursday August 18, 2022, and Marilyn, 91, followed him in death one day later on August 19, 2022.  

A visitation will be held from 3-5 PM on Sunday August 28, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM at the Grand Rapids Assembly of God on Monday, August 29, 2022, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM until the service begins.  Graveside services will be held at the Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, with lunch to follow back at the church. 

