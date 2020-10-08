Lawrence W. Werner of Hill City passed away at Presbyterian Homes in Bloomington on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 96.
Lawrence was born December 14, 1923 to Henry and Mary Werner in their farmhouse near Delavan, Minnesota, the third of five siblings. He was raised on the farm and attended school in Delavan graduating in 1942. Post high school he helped his family on the farm until being drafted into the Army on Oct. 13, 1945. He served with the 7th Engineer Training Battalion and then the 7071st Army Service Unit - Signal Corp at Fort Belvoir, Virginia as a company administrative clerk until being discharged May 25th, 1947. Lawrence said being in the Army and then going to college on the GI Bill were among the best things that happened in his life.
In the fall of 1947 Lawrence enrolled into the University of Minnesota where he first majored in Music and then switched to English earning a Bachelor of Science in English in 1951. He continued his education earning a master’s degree in library science in 1953. Lawrence began his career working in library management and communications for Honeywell first at the Minneapolis headquarters and then moved to the Hopkins office until he retired in May of 1986.
On July 9, 1960 Lawrence married Marie Ackerman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hill City. In 2020 they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He designed and built a house in western Hennepin County where they lived from 1962 to 1986 raising their three children Carl, Melanie and Eric. It was quite rural where he did his own landscaping and maintained a huge garden. Gardening was a great interest and pastime along with woodworking and music.
After retiring in 1986 Lawrence and Marie moved to the Hill City area and built a house on Hill Lake. He kept busy with woodworking in the years on Hill Lake making much of their furniture. Cutting trees for lumber and making wood for the wood stove were also some of his many chores in retirement.
Lawrence was into photography all his life and spent many a winter day arranging photographs. He also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Lawrence and Marie travelled quite a long time until he could no longer stand a long car ride or plane trips in the last few years.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mary, siblings Ruth Bauer (Gene), Everett (Margean), Alice Pollock (Ed), nephews James Werner, Phillip Pollock, Tim Washburn, Paul Bauer plus many other relatives and friends.
Lawrence is survived by his wife Marie and children Carl (Sharon), Melanie (Charles Motchenbacher), and Eric (Ann), grandchildren Andrew (Jing), Clarice (Jack), Austin, Cody, Michael, Christian, and sister Arlene Lueck.
A private service at Hill Lake Cemetery will be held in the near future.