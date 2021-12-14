Lawrence “Larry” J. Tanner Sr. 1948-2021

Lawrence “Larry” J. Tanner Sr, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home.
The son of Lawrence F. and Marie E. (Swanberg) Tanner, Larry was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1948 and raised in Trout Lake Township. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1966 and Dunwoody Institute in 1968. After graduating, Larry served in the United States Navy for four years in Pearl Harbor, HI on the USS Fulton AS-II. He was employed at Blandex until 1975 and then for Grand Rapids Public Utilities for 37 years, retiring in 2012.
Larry was a member of Pokegama Lodge #208 AF & AM, Keystone Chapter #20 RAM, Duluth Commandry #18 Knights Templar, and AAD Temple Shriners. He also belonged to the MMSPA and NAMSC. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, maple syruping, grandchildren’s sporting events, and most of all, spending time at the family hunting cabin with his son, grandchildren, and family members.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Richard Jokinen and James O’Rourke. He is survived by his son, Lawrence (Lisa) Tanner Jr; grandchildren, Lukas, Landyn, and Lauryn, all of Hill City, MN; sister, Helen (Jack Haugen) O’Rourke of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Fred (Darlene) Tanner of Bovey, MN; nieces and nephews, Angela, Michelle, Emily (Nate), Eric (Cassie); and lifetime friend, Ralph (Amy) Fideldy and their children, Kevin, Troy, and Tiffany.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Rowe Funeral Home, from 1:00-4:00PM with full military honors at 3:30PM.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
