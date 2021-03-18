Lawrence “Larry” Anderson 1946-2021

Lawrence “Larry” Anderson, Sr., age 74, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Garden Court Chateau, Grand Rapids with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer.
Larry was born in 1946 to Charles and Myrtle Anderson in Princeton, MN. He spent many years in construction working as a heavy equipment operator. Larry enjoyed billiards league and spending time outdoors. He loved cutting down trees, cutting wood, four-wheeling, bonfires, camping, hunting, and fishing. Larry, having quite the sweet tooth himself, took pride in feeding family, friends, neighbors, and strangers. He wouldn’t give up until they gave in and enjoyed his food. His grandchildren were particularly fond of his homemade buns. He also made homemade cakes, fudge, and banana bread, and he taught those around him his special techniques and recipes. In his later years, he enjoyed time at the casino and visiting with the ladies at his apartment complex. Among all of his hobbies and talents, the thing Larry was most proud of were his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Kathryn Prebeg, Sandra Anderson, and Sharon Jamsa.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Jackie (Patrick) Jordan; sons, Lawrence Anderson Jr. and Keith (Becky) Anderson, all of Cohasset, MN; special friend, Debra “Debbie” McKeever of Grand Rapids; sisters, Linda Appleholm and Deb Roy; brother, Tom Anderson; mother of his children and former wife, Lorraine Terhaar; six grandchildren, Keona, Jeff Sr., and Jeremy Anderson, Lexus, Jessie, and Paden Jordan; and five great grandchildren, Teirra Nelson, Jeffrey Jr. and Alora Anderson, Joey Heckman, and baby Adalyn on the way.
A celebration of life gathering and luncheon will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at 250 Southwest 8th Avenue in Cohasset, Minnesota. The gathering will be held outdoors with shelter. The family requests that everyone follows CDC guidelines regarding gatherings.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests that you bring only fond memories to share and an appetite.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.