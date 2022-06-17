Lawrence E. Capouch, Sr. 90 formerly of Lawrence Lake, MN died on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN.
Born on July 24, 1931, in Conway, ND he was the son of Phillip and Drahomira (Chytilek) Capouch. He worked as a mail handler for the Burlington Northern Railroad. He married Theresa Tillman on September 29,1956 in Minneapolis.
He was a Lawrence Lake resident since 1979. He was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine, the Lawrence Lake Legion, a U.S. Army veteran, a charter member of the Lawrence Lake AA center group, a councilor for 20 plus years at the Lake Place retreat center on King Lake. He also enjoyed coaching softball, polka dancing, absolutely loved fishing and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan.
Survivors include his sons; Lawrence (Debbie) Capouch of St. Michael, MN, David (Kim) Capouch of Jim Falls, WI and Thomas (Michelle) Capouch of Dayton, MN. 7 Grandchildren; Joshua (Amanda) Capouch, Tanya (David) Oltman, Jeremy Capouch, Tiffany (Derek) Hoffman, Justin Capouch, Brady Capouch and Hanna Capouch. 4 Great-grandchildren; Cheyenne, Drake, Amelia and James. His siblings Roger (Susie) Capouch of Stacy, MN and Patricia Rouleau of Coon Rapids, MN and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Theresa on January 13, 1999 a granddaughter; Ashley Capouch, siblings; young twins Francis and Frank, Harold, Phillip, Raymond, Norman, Irene, Lorraine, Myra and Marie.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:30 AM Funeral Service on Monday, June 20, 2022 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.