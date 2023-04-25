LaVonne F. Johnson 1936-2023

LaVonne F. Johnson, 86, of Fergus Falls, died on Friday, April 21, 2023, at her residence.

LaVonne Fernette was born on May 14, 1936, near Audubon, MN, the daughter of Oscar and Clara (Bergstad) Sjule, who joyfully baptized her into the Christian faith. As a young girl, her family moved to a farm outside Bottineau, ND. There she and her siblings helped with farm chores and attended a one room schoolhouse. Her family worshiped at Inherred Lutheran Church in the Turtle mountains where she was confirmed in her faith after making a personal commitment to Christ. As a freshman she left home to attend Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls where she graduated in 1954 and went on to further her education at the Lutheran Brethren Bible School. LaVonne earned her bachelor’s degree in music education on May 10, 1987, from the University of North Dakota.

