Laurie Flier 1968 - 2020

Laurie Flier, 52, of Goodland, MN passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minnesota.
Laurie was born in 1968 to Bert and Lynn Koster in Brainerd, MN. She graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, MO. On November 21, 1987, Laurie was united in marriage to John Flier, Jr. in Warba, MN. They made their home in Goodland, MN. Laurie was employed with the Department of Motor Vehicle in Grand Rapids, MN for 10 years prior to her retirement due to health issues. She enjoyed embroidery and making candy.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Laurie is survived by her husband of 33 years, John, Jr.; daughter, Emmalyn (Christopher) Hemenway of Hibbing, MN; son, Casey Flier of St. Louis Park, MN; three brothers, Wes Koster of St. Paul, MN, Scott (Lea Ann Goodding) Koster of Goodland, MN, and Neil (Kelly Johnson) Koster of Columbia, MO; and her grandson, Jasper Hemenway.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.