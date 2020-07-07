Laurie (Don’t call me Lorraine!”) Marie Cummins passed away peacefully in her country home near Grand Rapids at 7:07 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Laurie was born in Winfield, Kansas on May 10, 1955 to Rodney Joseph “Rocky” Schmitt (preceded her in death) and Norma Allene “Peg” Schmitt (resides in Coon Rapids, MN).
Locally, many will remember her as “Laurie Turcotte”, famous for her cooking at the Country House and 9-Mile near Hill City for many years. As an artist, she was also known for her depictions of nature and wildlife scenes. Highly intelligent and passionate about books and animals.
Laurie was there when you needed a hand during times of distress – doing the hard work, providing a listening ear and oftentimes, some very good advice. The people she touched with her loving kindness in this natural world will mourn her passing. Our loss, heaven’s gain!
After more than 33 years together, Laurie officially married Paul Cummins in a small ceremony on March 9, 2020.
Besides her husband, Paul Cummins and her mother, Peg Schmitt, other survivors include: three children – Luke Turcotte, Shannon Turcotte, and Justin (Sara) Turcotte; three grandchildren – Ellie, Emma, and Evan Turcotte; five siblings – Steve (Cathe) Schmitt, Richard Schmitt, Mary K. (Don) Wittmer, Marty (Craig) Dahlin, Terry (Duane) Jenson; and several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.