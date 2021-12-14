Lauren Daigle 1990-2021 Dec 14, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lauren Daigle, age 31, of Deer River, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.A memorial visitation will be held at Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, December 18. A full obituary will follow in the next edition of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.Carroll Funeral Home, 14 1st Ave. NE, Deer River, MN 56636. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lauren Daigle Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.