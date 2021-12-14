Lauren Daigle, age 31, of Deer River, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

A memorial visitation will be held at Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, December 18. A full obituary will follow in the next edition of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

Carroll Funeral Home, 14 1st Ave. NE, Deer River, MN 56636.

