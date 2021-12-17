Lauren Alyson Daigle 1990-2021

Lauren Alyson Daigle, age 31, of Deer River, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, December 12.
The daughter of Loren Daigle and Sharon (Gene) Shadley, Lauren was born in Deer River on March 6, 1990 and raised in Cohasset, Minn. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2008. Lauren served in the United States Army and was deployed to Germany where she served as a surgical technician. After returning from her deployment, Lauren continued her work as a surgical technician at Essentia Health-Deer River.
Throughout her life, Lauren loved to explore. As a kid she enjoyed collecting rocks, especially agates, and kept every one of them into adulthood. Lauren will be remembered by many as a wonderful and caring mother who loved her daughter with a passion, for her determination, her big personality, her faith in people, how she loved to laugh, her ability to make friends wherever she went, her generous and accepting spirit, and how she touched the lives of so many people.
Lauren was preceded in death by daughter Ashlyn Skye and grandparents Tony Daigle, Marie Daigle, Evelyn Lee, and Gene Fideldy.
Lauren is survived by her daughter Brooklynn Jackson; fiance Jon Adams; father Loren Daigle, mother Sharon Shadley and step-father Gene Shadley; brothers Phil (Tiffany) Daigle, Jeremy Daigle, Jared (Shelli) Daigle, Benjamin (Lacy) Daigle and Isaac (Emily) Daigle; Sally Daigle; nieces and nephews Nora, Allison (Garrett), Austin, Faith, Addie, Levi, Anna Belle, Milo, and Easton; and many other friends and family.
A memorial was held on Saturday, December 18. Arrangements were with Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit https://www.carrollfuneralhomes.com/