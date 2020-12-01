Laura Marie Daley 1930 - 2020

Laura Marie Daley, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Diamond Willow, Grand Rapids, MN.
Laura was born August 26, 1930 in Princeton, MN to Jasper and Laura Thomas. She attended Pine City Schools. Laura was later married and moved to northern Minnesota. She worked at Manor House in Grand Rapids after raising her children.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Vern Nichols and James L. Daley; two brothers, Jerald and Daniel.
Laura is survived by her 17 children and their spouses; three brothers, Robert, Clayton, and Alvin Thomas; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A family graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.