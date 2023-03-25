Larry W Alto

Alto, Larry W. age 75 of Brooklyn Park, passed away March 9, 2023. Larry was born in 1948 to Evert A. and Myrtle “Myrt” M. (Maki) Alto in Grand Rapids, Minnesota where he grew up. In August of 1967, he married Peggy L. Rasmussen in Grand Rapids. They made their home in Peoria, Illinois until they moved to Brooklyn Park in 1978. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Peggy in 2015, and brother, Duane Alto in 2009.
Larry was employed by Midwest Machine for over 40 years and retired in 2019. He enjoyed books, woodworking, golf, fishing, and hunting. He was a very proud grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by daughter Kelly (Dan) Alto Foss, Brooklyn Park; son Wade (Beth) Alto, Ramsey; brother, Brian (Sue) Alto, Grand Rapids; sister-in-law, Karen Alto, Bovey; grandchildren, Madison Foss, Matthew (fiancé’ Taylor Oswald) Alto, Riley Foss, Megan Alto, and Jack Foss.
To honor Larry, his love of flannel and staying warm, please consider joining the family in wearing flannel shirts to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mercy Hospital Heart Center, designation: Cardiac Care in memory of Larry Alto.
A Celebration of His Life will be held from 2:30-5:30 pm Sunday, April 2 at Coon Rapids Civic Center, 11155 Robinson Drive, Coon Rapids, Minnesota.