Larry Robert Anderson 1948-2021

Larry Robert Anderson was born the spring of 1948 in Hibbing, MN. He was the
- grandson of Harry and Lucielle Niebeling and J. Albert and Emma Anderson
- the son of J. Robert and Madrienne Anderson
- a brother to Cheryl (Roy) Johnson, Jeannine (Marlin) Bjornrud, Jayne Anderson, and Mark (Darcie) Anderson
- a husband to Jenny
- a father to Jeff (Sara) Anderson, Becca (Mick) Seeker
- a grandfather to Emily, Nick, Avery, Eli, Issac, Noah, and Micah
- an uncle to Lon, Ali, Linn, Mark, Seth, Brett, Bart, Steph, Jess, Luke, Britta, Eva and Chance
- a nephew of Georgia Niebeling
- and a cousin to many.
He grew up in Effie -— a great place to do that with the Bigfork River, Mirror Lake, baseball games, catch with Dad, sliding, skiing and doing everything with his cousin Dave.
He learned to work early on by sacking potatoes at age 3 at his Dad’s grocery store. He went to Effie Elementary school for 8 years then graduated 1st in his class from Bigfork H.S. He attended Bemidji State before serving in the US Army as a Military Police in Vietnam. He completed his degree in special education while continuing to serve in the Army Reserves. Later he discovered his love of carpentry his father and grandfather had and was able to work side by side with his son Jeff.
He traveled with 24 cousins to Sweden to discover his Grandpa Al’s roots. We loved meeting at Ikea for a touch of Sweden, then on the Culvers for lunch with relatives.
He died in July at Mpls Vet Hospital. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, sister Jayne, great nephew Ethan, beloved aunts and uncles. We gathered at Fort Snelling National Cemetery for Military Honor Ceremonies. We miss you Lar- but know you’re with your Lord and Savior.